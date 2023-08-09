Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Assamese and Statistics,

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Statistics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification and Selection procedure as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC & 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE Assam, with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents attached along with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal i/c, Bahona College, Jorhat, payable at SBI Borpool Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, Bahona College, P.O.- Bahona, Jorhat-785101, Assam within 22nd August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here