Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant posts of Assistant Professors for teaching in its four year Integrated B.Ed. course

Name of post : Assistant Professors in Liberal Disciplines

No. of posts : 14

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 2

Geography : 2

Political Science : 1

Economics : 2

English : 1

Chemistry : 2

Communicative Skills in English : 2

Communicative Skills in Assamese : 2

Essential Qualifications:

(i) Post Graduate in the concerned subject with min. 55%

(ii) B.Ed.(Min. 55%)

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D

Name of post : Assistant Professors in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualifications:

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Education (M.Ed) with min. 55%

(ii) NET/SLET/Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 45000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can mail their complete Bio-Data along with relevant documents (H.S.L.C. onwards) and two copies of passport size photographs to bahonacollege@rediffmail.com / mriduldutta09@gmail.com on or before 30/10/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



