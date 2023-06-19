Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Principal vacancies in SBMS College Sualkuchi

Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Assam.

Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Principal.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 1

History : 1

Qualification : Educational qualifications as per Govt. OM No. AHE 239/2021/68 Dated Dispur, 24-01-2022.

Age : Upper age limit should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation as per the Govt. guidelines.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever a grading system is followed from a recognized university. A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline (s) in the institution concerned with evidence of published work. Associate Professor / Professor with a total service / experience of at least fifteen (15) years of teaching/research/administration in Universities/Colleges/other institutions of Higher Education. A Minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-III for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals (with self-attested valid supporting documents) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix –II. Table – 2 (UGC guidelines dated, 18-07-2018). A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Master’s level for the applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Differently abled (Physically and Visually impaired) categories for the purpose of eligibility based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age : Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is 55 years

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam along with complete Bio-data with phone number, E-mail ID and self-attested copies of testimonials and accompanied by a Bank Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi payable at SBI, Sualkuchi Branch (IFSC- SBIN0011619). The applications must reach the Principal i/c, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi, Kamrup, Assam, Pin-781103 within July 2, 2023

For the post of Principal, candidates can send their applications along with supporting testimonials from HSLC (10th standard Examination) onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 5000/- drawn in favour of Principal, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi payable at SBI, Sualkuchi Branch (IFSC- SBIN0011619). The applications must reach the The President, Governing Body, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi, Dist-Kamrup, Assam, Pin-781103 within July 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2