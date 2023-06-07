Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Lecturer vacancies in LGBRIMH

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Statistician cum Lecturer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-Psychiatry

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II or the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Super speciality mentioned in Section —A of Schedule-VI or equivalent recognized DNB qualification awarded by National Board of Examination.

Experience : At least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident/ Demonstrator/Registrar/ Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-PSW

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Social Work /Psychology

(ii) M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii)Ph. D in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology from a recognized Institution/ University.

Experience : 3 years teaching / clinical / research experience in the concerned subject after PhD degree

Name of post : Assistant Professor-CP

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Social Work /Psychology

(ii) M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii)Ph. D in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology from a recognized Institution/ University.

Experience : 3 years teaching / clinical / research experience in the concerned subject after PhD degree

Name of post : Statistician cum Lecturer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematics with Statistics as additional subject or allied subject

(ii) PhD in Biostatistics or equivalent from a recognized University

(iii) 2 years experience of data processing and statistical work in any Institution / University preferably in a medical college / institution

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all certificates/one pp size photograph so as to reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 26.06.2023 within working hours.

The application in prescribed format is to be accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100 /- (Exempted for SC, ST and women candidates) to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, payable at Tezpur.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here