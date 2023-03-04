Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor & Junior Assistant vacancies in Majuli University of Culture

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Majuli University of Culture Assam.

Majuli University of Culture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of History

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in History from a recognized University and uniformly good academic career.

2. The candidates must have cleared the NET/SLET/SET or have a Ph.D Degree in accordance with

the UGC Regulation 2018

Pay Scale : Academic Level-10, Rs.57, 700 to Rs.1,82,400/-

Age Limit : As per Sate Government Rules

Also Read : Maan dhaniya- The ingredient that impressed the MasterChef India judges

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Performing Arts (Sattriya Music and Dance)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

A. i) Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an Indian/Foreign University.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

OR

B. A traditional and a professional artist with highly commendable professional achievement in the concerned subject having Bachelor degree, who should have: (a) Studied under noted/reputed traditional Masters/Artists, (b) ‘A‘ grade artist of AIR/Doordarshan; and (c) Ability to explain

with logical reasoning the subject concerned and adequate knowledge to teach theory with

illustrations in said discipline.

Pay Scale : Academic Level-10, Rs.57, 700 to Rs.1,82,400/-

Age Limit : As per Sate Government Rules

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. A Bachelors Degree in Commerce from any recognized University.

2. Ability to type in both Assamese and English as evidenced by appropriate Diploma of minimum Six months duration from any recognized University or Institution.

3. Experience of working in any Educational Institution in office management/accounting shall be

preferred.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500/- + G.P. Rs. 8,700/-

Age Limit : As per Sate Government Rules

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Office of the Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Chitadarchuk, Majuli, Assam, PIN-785104. The last date of receipt of Filled- in applications is March 31, 2023.

Application Fees :

For the post of Assistant Professor, application must be accompanied by a Demand Draft for Rs.1000/- (Rs.250/- for SC and ST(P, H)), drawn in favour of the Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Majuli, payable at the Punjab National Bank, Garamur Branch (IFS Code-PUNB0220020), Majuli, Account No. – 2200010048301

For the post of Junior Assistant, application must be accompanied by a Demand Draft for Rs.500/- (Rs.125/- for SC and ST(P, H)), drawn in favour of the Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Majuli, payable at the Punjab National Bank, Garamur Branch (IFS Code-PUNB0220020), Majuli, Account No. –2200010048301

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here