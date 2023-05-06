Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Officer vacancy in Andrew Yule & Company Limited

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Andrew Yule & Company Limited.

Andrew Yule & Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Officer Grade-II on Contractual Basis for a period of 03 (Three) Years in Tea Division (West Bengal & Assam) of the Company.

Name of post : Assistant Officer Grade-II

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Any Graduate with extensive knowledge on manufacturing of CTC, Orthodox & Darjeeling Teas. Preference will be given to Agriculture/Science Graduates with Post Graduate Diploma in Tea Management (PGDTM).

Experience : 5 years experience of garden operation in reputed tea company.

Salary : Rs. 32,125/- plus accommodation in garden and reimbursement of conveyance and expenses for use of Mobile phone as per rule.

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates satisfying the conditions of eligibility criteria shall apply online through

the Company’s website www.andrewyule.com.

Opening date of application : May 6, 2023

Last date of receipt of application : June 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here