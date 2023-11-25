Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Scientific Administrative Assistant in the project entitled ” Program support for training and capacity building in NE region.” Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

Essential: Graduate in any discipline.

Desirable: Experience in operating Spectroscopic and/or Microscopic instruments.

Pay Scale : Rs. 18000/- per month + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/nVbHgNzSkW2sa4GS9 up to 3rd December 2023

Candidates have to appear in the Online/ Personal Interview

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email.

The interview will be held by the 8th or 9th December 2023 for the shortlisted candidates (tentative)

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview.

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/

Private Organizations etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned

employer in advance or at the time of the interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here