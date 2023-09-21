Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS).

The Office of Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate in any stream from a recognized Institute or University

ii) Minimum 3 years of relevant post qualification experience in Office Administrative/ File Management/ Office Asset Management/ Office Correspondence with Government Projects.

iv) Candidates working in similar capacity in Government projects/PSU/Externally aided projects will be given preference

v) Exceptional degree of integrity, judgement and tact in handling the most sensitive, diverse and confidential material.

vi) Must be computer literate and should have knowledge in MS-Office, Internet, e-mail etc

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- – Rs 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of the Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS), 4th Floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of self-attested copies of the same, for the interview/test along with the filled in application form and thetabulated sheet provided in the website, www.ahidms.assam.gov.in on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here