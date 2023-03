Applications are invited for various accounting positions in GB Chowdhury Holdings Guwahati

GB Chowdhury Holdings Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32000-35000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 6 years of work experience in accounting.

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes or CVs to gbcholdings@gmail.com