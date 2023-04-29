Assam Career : Apply for Accounts Manager vacancy in Swachh Bharat Mission Urban

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Assam.

Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Manager on contractual basis in State Mission Directorate.

Name of post : Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Commerce/MBA in Finance from a recognized University or its equivalent. Minimum 50% marks in both Graduation and Post Graduation.

Experience :

1) Minimum 3 years’ experience in Government / Semi Govt. / Autonomous organizations / Govt. Mission/reputed Private Ltd Company with minimum 10 years of existence.

2) Good Administrative & Communication Skills with working knowledge of MS Office (Particularly MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint).

3) Preference will be given to candidates having Knowledge of Tally (latest version) and Public Financial Management System (PFMS) software

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : 25-40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/1osb7zbiEB6tZb5DA by 15th May, 2023 up to 4:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

