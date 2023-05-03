Assam Career : Apply for Accounts Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant for the Office of Industrial Interactions and Special Initiatives on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduation in commerce or similar discipline from recognized Institute / University. Preference will be given to the candidate with good Academic record and relevant experience.

Desirable Qualification: 2 Years of experience in Accounts. Knowledge of central government rules, experience in finance & accounts and computer based data entry operations through Tally software along with management of PFMS is desirable.

Pay : Rs. 15000-1000- 25000 + 18% of Basic Pay

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Forms link https://forms.gle/GZYMZ3GoA2r5a1Pe6 by May 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here