Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam State Bamboo Mission (ASBM).

Assam State Bamboo Mission (ASBM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Also Read : Uorfi Javed gets death and rape threats for recreating a look of a character from a blockbuster film

Qualification & Experience : B.Com with knowledge of Tally. Proficiency in computer. Minimum 2 years of experience in any organization. Knowledge and proficiency in PFMS will be an added advantage.

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Fasting tips for Karwa Chauth

How to apply : Candidates may send a brief resume to the Office of Mission Director, Assam State Bamboo Mission, 4th Floor, Udyog Bhawan, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21 or through email at asbmrecruitment@gmail.com on or before 15th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here