Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant under the “Agro-Economic Research Centre for NE India”, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) Bachelor’s degree in Economics / Agricultural Economics / Commerce with Maths or Statistics from any recognized University.

ii) PGDCA/DCA from reputed institute.

Experience : 2 years experience in Accounting and Audit

Desirable : Handling of Public Financial Management System

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000 – 60,500/- + GP Rs.8,700/- -P.M.

Age : Maximum age limit is 38 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/aerc-recruitment on or before 5.00 PM of 30-11-2023.

Application Fees : Application fee is to be deposited with the application on online mode only. The

prescribed fee is Rs. 500/- in case of general candidates and Rs. 250/- in case of SC/ ST(P)/ ST(H)/ PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here