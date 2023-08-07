Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam State Warehousing Corporation (ASWC).

Assam State Warehousing Corporation (ASWC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant and Cashier.

Name of posts :

Accountant

Cashier

No. of posts :

Accountant : 1

Cashier : 1

Educational Qualifications & Experience :

1. The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be Bachelor in Commerce (Hons) in Accountancy, M.Com will be given preferences.

2. Minimum 3 (three) years, experience working at PSU/Govt/Semi Govt/Pvt Organization, having reputation, having expertise in accounts, taxation & proficient in computer aided accounts maintenance by observing all Govt. approved policies and also must have experience in working with Tally Accounting Software in a proficient manner.

Pay Scale : Rs.8,000/- to Rs.35,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs.4,300/- and any other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit is 38 years as on 31.03.2023 (5 years relaxation for ST/ SC candidates and 3 years relaxation for OBC/MOBC candidate).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form with necessary bio-data and testimonials (Xerox Copies) to the following address through Speed Post/registered post or by hand super scribing the post applied for on top of the envelope. The address of recipient is- “The Managing Director, Assam State Warehousing Corporation, Amarawati Path, Christian Basti, Guwahati-781005”. The last date for submission of application is fixed on 25.08.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here