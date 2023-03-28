Assam Career : Apply for 9 vacancies in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department

Applications are invited for 9 vacant administrative positions in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Govt. of Assam.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Veterinary Officer, Office Attendant and Laboratory Assistant on contract basis under the World Bank Finance APART Project.

Name of post : Veterinary Officer

No. of posts : 3

Essential qualifications: Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH). The

candidates must be registered under Assam Veterinary Council

Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 31st March, 2023

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Essential qualifications: HSSLC (Science) passed with Biology as a Subject

Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 31st March, 2023

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 3

Essential qualifications: Class IX passed from Government recognized school

Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 31st March, 2023

How to apply : Candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format to the Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Govt. of Assam, Chenikuthi, Guwahati-03 along with self attested copies of all certificates of educational qualifications, mark sheets, experience etc. and a recent passport size photograph by post/ in person by hand/email to career.apartahvd@gmail.com.

The filled in application along with the required documents should reach the institute latest by 7th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here