Assam Career : Apply for 8 vacancies in LGBRIMH Tezpur

Applications are invited for 8 vacant positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 8 vacant positions by direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Ward Sister

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) HSSLC Passed.

(ii)Registered Nurse (GNM/B.Sc Nursing).

(iii) Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must.

(iv) 5 years of minimum experience as staff nurse in a 100 bedded govt. hospital.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) HSSLC Passed

(ii) Registered Nurse (GNM/B.Sc. Nursing)

(iii) Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must.

Also Read : Assam Career : Make a healthy start to your weekdays with these drinks instead of tea or coffee

Name of post : Mechanic (Boiler)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board/Institute.

(ii) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institute or equivalent.

(iii) Two years experience in operating boiler in a laundry.

Name of post : Laundry Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board/Institute.

(ii) Diploma in Laundry Technology /Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institute or equivalent.

(iii) Two years’ experience in a reputed mechanized laundry.

Also Read : Realme Narzo N53 : An Apple iPhone 14 Pro lookalike smartphone that comes at Rs. 10000

Name of post : Pump Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) ITI passed or Equivalent in the relevant field.

(ii) 10th Pass.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- to be drawn in favour of Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur payable at Tezpur.

The applications must reach the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 20th June 2023 during working hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



