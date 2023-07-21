Applications are invited for 8 vacant positions in Jagannath Barooah (JB) College, Jorhat, Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) College, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 8 vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Chemistry : 1

Commerce : 1

Economics : 1

History : 1

Mathematics : 1

Statistics : 1

Zoology : 1

Also Read : 10 types of biryanis popular in Guwahati

Eligibility Criteria : Education qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Govt. 24-01-2022 and No. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021 /Pt/5 dated 09-02-2022 with the NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. degree)

regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidate must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) at the Master’s Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/ Ph. D./Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidate and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates

Also Read : Types of Assamese hairstyles you can recreate at any wedding

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the proforma prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of “Principal, J.B. College, Jorhat” payable at SBI Jorhat Branch (IFSC SBIN0000104). The applications must reach the Principal, J.B. College (Autonomous), Jorhat, P.O.- Jorhat, Pin-785001, Assam within August 5, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here