Applications are invited for 8 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant, Field Investigator and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Reducing Girls’ School Drop-out : A Case Study in selected areas of Assam

Qualification : PG Economics with skills in SPSS and STATA software

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 5

Name of project : Reducing Girls’ School Drop-out : A Case Study in selected areas of Assam

Qualification : PG Economics with skills in SPSS and STATA software

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Also Read : Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar lists three foods that you must eat in Navratri

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Commerce : 1

Qualification :

Assistant Professor (Education) : M.A. in Education with NET / SLET etc.

Assistant Professor (Commerce) : M.Com. with NET / SLET etc.

Salary : Rs. 23000/- per month

Also Read : Kamakhya Temple comes alive in festive vibes of Navratri with marvellous decorations of flowers and lights

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Assistant Professor, a walk-in-interview will be held on 30th October 2023 from 10:15 AM onwards in Gauhati University Centre for Distance and Online Education (GUCDOE) Building, Gauhati University

For the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator, the date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates may appear for the interview with their application, an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

For the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator, candidates may send their resume by email to rmeco@gauhatiuniversity.ac.in by 25th October 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2