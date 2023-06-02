Assam Career : Apply for 68 Faculty vacancies in NIT Silchar

Applications are invited for 68 vacant faculty positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 68 vacant posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in various departments.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor Grade-I

Assistant Professor Grade-II (Level-11)

Assistant Professor Grade-II (Level-10)

No. of posts : 68 [UR : 21, EWS : 6, OBC : 22, SC : 11, ST : 8]

Pay Scale:

a. Professor: Pay Level 14A of Pay Matrix

b. Associate Professor: Pay Level 13A2 of Pay Matrix

c. Assistant Professor Grade-I (Pay Level-12): Pay Level 12 of Pay Matrix

d. Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level-11): Pay Level 11 of Pay Matrix

e. Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level-10): Pay Level 10 of Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria : As per recruitment rules for faculty of National Institute of Technologies or NITs

How to apply : Candidates willing to apply for the posts advertised are requested to apply through online portal URL: http://recruitment.nits.ac.in and send the filled in downloaded online application form duly singed along with credit point summary sheet, and self-attested supporting documents such as relevant testimonials, application fees, certificates, age proof, educational certificates, experience certificates, proof of applicable application fee, etc., by speed/ registered posts to the Dean (FW), National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. REC Silchar – 788010, Dist.

Cachar, Assam.

The last date for submission of online application is 20th June 2023 till 5.00 p.m. and receipt of downloaded signed completed application at NIT Silchar is 30th June 2023

Application Fees : Application Processing Fee for the SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the processing fees. The Applicants belonging to other category shall be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1100.00 (Rupees Eleven hundred only) to be paid directly

through online payment SB Collect portal at State Bank of India (https://www.onlinesbi.com).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here