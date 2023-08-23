Applications are invited for 5 vacant positions under ICMR-RMRCNE, Dibrugarh, Assam.

ICMR-RMRCNE is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 5 vacant positions under different projects.

Name of post : Medical Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : Master’s Degree in Social Work (MSW)

Age Limit : 30 years.

Consolidated Emoluments per month : Rs.32,000/-

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : Graduate in Science (Biochemistry/ Biotechnology Zoology) with Three (03) years’ work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree(Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Zoology) in Science from a recognized university

Age Limit : 30 years.

Consolidated Emoluments per month : Rs.31,000/-

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : 12th pass in a science subject and two (02) years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician Or 12th pass in science subject and one (01 ) year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT) plus one year required experience in a recognized organization

Age Limit : 30 years.

Consolidated Emoluments per month : Rs.18,000/-

Name of post : Data Entry Operator-A

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : 12th pass from recognized board and a speed test of not less than 15000 key depression per hour through speed test in computer

Age Limit : 25 years.

Consolidated Emoluments per month : Rs.17,000/-

Name of post : Multi-tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : High School or equivalent

Age Limit : 25 years.

Consolidated Emoluments per month : Rs.15,800/-

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above positions on 4th September 2023 at 11 AM in Tourist Lodge, Dimapur, Nagaland

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with detailed bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here