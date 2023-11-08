Applications are invited for five vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions or career in the project entitled ” Program support for

training and capacity building in NE region.”

Name of post : Principal Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential: PhD (chemistry/ physics/ any area of biological sciences/ life sciences) with good academic performance. 4 years of relevant experience

Desirable: Experience in operating any of the following instruments- NMR/ FESEM/ AFM/ XRD/Confocal Microscope

Pay : Rs. 49000/- per month + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA

Also Read : Assam CM expresses gratitude towards PM Modi for a Diwali gift

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: MSc (Physics/ Chemistry)

Desirable: Experience in operating Spectroscopic and/or Microscopic instruments

Pay : Rs. 31000/- per month for NET and GATE qualified Or Rs. 25000/- per month without NET or

GATE + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: MSc chemistry/ physics. GATE + 2 years of research experience.

Desirable: Experience in operating Spectroscopic and/or Microscopic instruments

Pay : Rs.35000/- per month + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA

Also Read : Assam minister announces 40000 government jobs for youths

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Graduate in any discipline.

Desirable: Experience in instrument operation

Pay : Rs.18000/- per month + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the wesbite iitg.ac.in (Google Forms) up to 14th November 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3, Link 4