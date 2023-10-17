Applications are invited for 5 vacant positions in Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Scientist.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification: The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture.

Working Experience: At least one year working experience in the required field including basic knowledge of agriculture, extension techniques and rice value chain.

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th October 2023 from 10 AM onwards in in the Directorate of Research (Agri.), Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-785013

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit application in the prescribed format enclosed along with self attested copies of certificates, marksheets and other testimonials at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here