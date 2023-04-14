Assam Career : Apply for 45 vacancies in Cotton University

Applications are invited for 45 vacant administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 45 vacant Grade-IV posts.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 45

Designation wise vacancies :

  • Peon / Administrative Helper : 12
  • Chowkidar : 7
  • Mali : 5
  • Hostel Bearer : 13
  • Aya : 2
  • Cook : 6

Essential Qualifications: High School leaving Certificate or its equivalent examination passed
from a recognized board (any higher qualification will lead to disqualification).

Also Read : Holi 2023 : 6 beautiful names for baby boys and baby girls inspired by the divine love of Radha Krishna

Additional desirable qualifications: Computer proficiency / Driving / ANM(Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) /DTP / Experience from recognized catering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- + G.P Rs. 4400/-

Age : Below 38 years as on 01.07.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cottonuniversity.ac.in/ up to 11 PM of May 2, 2023

Also Read : Disha Patani’s haircare routine that keep her pretty wavy tresses highly voluminous

Application Fees : Application processing fees of Rs.500/-(Rupees five hundred) only to b€ paid by the UR category applicant and reserved category applicants need to pay 50 per cent (Rs.250/- Rupees two hundred fifty only) of the above specified amount. The application fees are non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in