Assam Career : Apply for 42 vacancies in BTC Secretariat

Applications are invited for 42 vacant positions in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 42 vacant Grade-III and Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Administrative Assistant )

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

i. Graduate in any discipline

ii. One Year Certificate Course in Computer Applications from any Govt. recognized institutions

Age : Minimum 18 years to 40 years (Relaxable to SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Govt. norms.)

Name of post : Stenographer-III

No. of posts : 12

Qualification :

i. Graduate in any discipline

ii. SCVT/ NCVT Certificate in Stenography (English) from any Govt. recognised I.T.I. with strokes 80 wpm and type 40 words per five minutes or Diploma certificate in Stenography (English) from any Govt. recognised institutions with strokes of 80 wpm and type 40 words per-five minutes

iii. One Year Certificate Course in Computer Applications from any Govt. recognised institutions.

Age : Minimum 18 years to 40 years (Relaxable to SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Govt. norms.)

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Minimum HSLC passed

Age : Minimum 18 years to 40 years (Relaxable to SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Govt. norms.)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with all testimonials to the Secretary, Secretariat Administrative Department (SAD), BTC Kokrajhar, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, BTC, Assam, PIN-783370 by 25th April 2023

Also Read : Egg shampoos you should use for improving hair growth

Application Fees : All the eligible candidates applying for the post as above need to deposit a Treasury Challan payable to Kokrajhar Treasury only or IPO for amount of Rs.150/-(Rupees One Hundred Fifty) only for General/OBC/MOBC candidates and Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only for SC/ST candidates. In case of Treasury Challan, the Challan must be paid in favour of Principal Secretary, BTC Kokrajhar, payable at Kokrajhar Treasury only under the Head of Account -8443 civil deposit, Personnel Deposit, BTC. The Challan paid at Kokrajhar Treasury only will he accepted. IPO must be paid in favour of The Principal Secretary, BTC, Kokrajhar.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

