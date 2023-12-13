Applications are invited for recruitment of 400 vacant positions or career in NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 400 vacant positions or career of Staff Nurse on contractual basis. The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and the newly launched National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening in rural and urban areas- Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 400

Qualification & Experience :

B. Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school / institution recognized by Indian

Nursing Council and registered with “Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ and Health Visitors’ Council”.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age : Up to 43 years as on 1st April 2023

Selection Procedure :

The schedule of interview / selection test for the respective post will be published in the website

https://nhm.assam.gov.in in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

All applicants are advised to visit the website accordingly. No separate individual call letter for interview/ selection test will be sent.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview/ selection test.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 22nd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here