Assam Career : Apply for 37 vacancies in Bhattadev University

Applications are invited for 37 vacant positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of post: Professor

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Chemistry : 1

English : 1

Geography : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Zoology : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 144200/- to 218200/-

Also Read : Best ways to drink tea for weight loss

Name of post: Associate Professor

No. of posts : 14

Department wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Chemistry : 2

English : 2

Geography : 2

Mathematics : 2

Physics : 2

Zoology : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 131400/- to 217100/-

Name of post: Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Department wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

English : 1

Geography : 2

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 2

Zoology : 2

Commerce & Management : 2

Mass Communication & Journalism : 1

Computer Science : 1

Sociology : 1

Physical Education & Sports : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 57700/- to 182400/-

Qualification : As per UGC norms

Also Read : 10 enchanting natural scenery that your kids will love to witness this summer vacation

How to apply : Candidates can send two copies of their applications along with necessary enclosures which should reach the Office of the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325 latest by 31st July 2023

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1500/- (in case of SC / ST Rs. 1000/-) by Demand Draft drawn in favour of Registrar, Bhattadev University payable at State Bank of India, Pathsala Branch (IFSC : SBIN0002099).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here