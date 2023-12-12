Applications are invited for 34 vacant positions or career in AAU Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts or career of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor or equivalent. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level. The Assam Agricultural University was established on April 1, 1969 under The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968’ with the mandate of imparting farm education, conduct research in agriculture and allied sciences and to effectively disseminate technologies so generated. Before establishment of the University, there were altogether 17 research schemes/projects in the state under the Department of Agriculture. By July 1973, all the research projects and 10 experimental farms were transferred by the Government of Assam to the AAU which already inherited the College of Agriculture and its farm at Barbheta, Jorhat and College of Veterinary Sciences at Khanapara, Guwahati.

Name of posts :

Senior Scientist

Associate Professor & equivalent

Senior Extension Specialist

Scientist

Assistant Research Engineer

Assistant Professor & equivalent

No. of posts :

Senior Scientist : 2

Associate Professor & equivalent : 1

Senior Extension Specialist : 1

Scientist : 10

Assistant Research Engineer : 1

Assistant Professor & equivalent : 20

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Agricultural University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/teacher-recruitment-8-2023 w.e.f. 4 PM of 15th December 2023 till 4 PM of 14th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here