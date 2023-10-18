Applications are invited for 3 vacant positions in Assam University Silchar.
Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Field Investigator for a ICSSR Research Project entitled ‘Assessing the Effectiveness of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Scheme: An Empirical Study in Barak Valley, Assam’.
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks and NET/ SLET/ M.Phil/ Ph.D
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per months for 5 months or till the end of the project
Also Read : Kamakhya Temple comes alive in festive vibes of Navratri with marvellous decorations of flowers and lights
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per months for 03 months
Also Read : Educational and professional achievements of Arundhati Katju & Menaka Gurusamy
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31/10/2023 from 03:00 pm onwards at Department of Law, Assam University, Silchar
How to apply : Candidates are requested to attend the Interview along with all required testimonials in original
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here