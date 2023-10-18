Applications are invited for 3 vacant positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Field Investigator for a ICSSR Research Project entitled ‘Assessing the Effectiveness of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Scheme: An Empirical Study in Barak Valley, Assam’.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks and NET/ SLET/ M.Phil/ Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per months for 5 months or till the end of the project

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per months for 03 months

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31/10/2023 from 03:00 pm onwards at Department of Law, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates are requested to attend the Interview along with all required testimonials in original

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



