Assam Career : Apply for 26 vacancies in ICMR NIMR

Applications are invited for 26 vacant positions in Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Media Research (ICMR-NIMR)

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Media Research (ICMR-NIMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Assistants and Project Technicians under the project entitled “Community perspective and health system assessment for malaria in selected high malaria endemic states, India”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Location wise vacancies :

Tripura : 1

Manipur : 1

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Nagaland : 1

Mizoram : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree in Life Science subjects from a recognized university

with three years’ work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in Life

Science subjects.

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 5

Location wise vacancies :

Tripura : 1

Manipur : 1

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Nagaland : 1

Mizoram : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in Science subjects AND two years’ diploma in Medical

Laboratory Technician OR One year DMLT plus one year required experience from a recognized

organization OR Two years’ field/Laboratory experience. B. Sc degree shall be treated as 3 years’ experience

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician-I

No. of posts : 16

Location wise vacancies :

Assam : 6

Tripura : 2

Manipur : 2

Arunachal Pradesh : 2

Nagaland : 2

Mizoram : 2

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : High School or equivalent WITH one-year experience in hospital/ laboratory / health system/community /field work from a Government Organisation or recognized Institution. Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years’ experience.

Age Limit : 25 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 4th May 2023 to 11th May 2023 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM.

How to apply : Candidates possessing the essential qualification and experience can appear for walk-in-interview (as applicable) along with the duly filled in prescribed application form (attached), all original certificates and one set of self-attested photocopies of all documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here