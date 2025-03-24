Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant teaching positions or career in Suren Das College Hajo Assam.

Suren Das College Hajo Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Head and Assistant Professors for 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A. B.Ed. & B.Sc. B. Ed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Programme Head (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education) (For ITEP (BA- B.Ed.))

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii) M.Ed.

iii) Ph.D. in Education.

iv) Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years

for Associate Professor.

v) Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy (For ITEP (BA- B.Ed.))

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Assamese/ English/Hindi/ Bengali/Bodo : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL/ Classical Languages : 1



Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in secondary education.

ii. PhD. In Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor-in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy (For ITEP (BSc- B.Ed.))

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Maths : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio-Science : 1

Botany/ Life Sciences/ Bio-Science : 1

Assamese/ English/ Hindi/ Bengali/Bodo : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL/ Classical Languages : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in secondary education.

ii. PhD. In Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1) Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.), with Minimum 55% marks or its equivalent

grade.

2) NET/SLET/PhD in Education.

Desirable: Master degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its

equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts / Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Career Guidance and Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.A. in Education having Guidance and Counselling as one of the papers at PG level or any other relevant qualifications for Career Counselling.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with complete bio-data in the prescribed format (Mobile No. & Email is mandatory) and photocopies of all relevant documents from HSLC onwards.

Applicants may send it via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here