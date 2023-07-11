Assam Career : Apply for 21 vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for 21 vacant positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Prism Facilities Management Services, an outsourced Contractor for Manpower Services, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Attendant in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : Attendant

No. of posts : 21

Salary : Rs.14,400/- per month and above as per experience.

Qualification : 10th pass

Age : Below 27 years as on 18.07.2023

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and marksheets on or before 18.07.2023 (Tuesday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here