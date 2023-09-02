Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 20 vacant positions purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist-Fields

No. of posts : 12

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Masters Degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (Two) years duration from a Government of India recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two years) post qualification work experience of handling drilling/ workover fluids in E&P industry (Drilling and Workover Wells)

Emoluments : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Name of post : Contractual Chemist-Laboratory

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Must have passed Masters Degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (Two) years duration from a Government of India recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two years) post qualification work experience in laboratory activities in Oil & Gas Industry.

Emoluments : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Name of post : Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in OT Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/ Medical College.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

OR

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in Emergency and First Aid Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

OR

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in ICU Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized

Institute/ Medical College.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Emoluments : Rs. 16640/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 22 years, Upper age limit: 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Name of post : Contractual Dialysis Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in Dialysis Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/ Medical College.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Emoluments : Rs. 16640/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 22 years, Upper age limit: 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held as per the schedule below

(i) Contractual Chemists ( Fields / Lab) : Date- 15/09/2023, Time of Registration-7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M, Venue-Duliajan Club Auditorium, Duliajan, Assam.

(ii) Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician / Contractual Dialysis Technician : Date- 09/09/2023 & 13/09/2023, Time of Registration-7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M, Venue-OIL Hospital, Duliajan

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interviews with bio-data , original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2