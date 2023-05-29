Assam Career : Apply for 19 vacancies in CIT Kokrajhar

Applications are invited for 19 vacant non-teaching positions in Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CIT Kokrajhar).

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA/Grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 points scale from a recognized University/ Institute.

Experience :

i. At least 9 years’ o f experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs.6000/- (Level 10 of the 7th CPC) or above with 3 years of experience in educational administration.

OR

ii. Comparable experience in research establishments and/ or other institutions of higher education.

OR

iii. 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or equivalent post in the Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/- (Level-10 of 7 CPC) and above.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

i) Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

ii) Proficiency in use of variety of computer office applications, M.S. Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent is a must.

iii) Having Typing Speed of 40/35 w.p.m. in English or Hindi respectively on computer.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) M. Com. Or equivalent qualification from a recognized university with 02 years experience as Junior Accountant or equivalent in the Grade Pay/ Pay Matrix of Rs. 2800/- in the Central Govt./ State Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Undertakings.

OR

B. Com. or equivalent qualification from a recognized university with 05 years experience as Junior Accountant or equivalent in the Grade Pay/ Pay Matrix of Rs. 2800/- in the Central Govt./ State Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings.

ii) Knowledge of Accounting Software like Tally, Pay Roll Accounting, e-TDS.

iii) Proficiency in typing in English/Hindi on computer and also in the use of a variety of computer office applications, M.S. Word, Excel, Power Point or equivalent is a must

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M. Com. or equivalent qualification from a recognized university with 01 year experience as Junior Assistant or equivalent in the Grade Pay/ Pay Matrix of Rs. 2400/- in the Central Govt./ State Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Undertakings.

OR

B. Com. or equivalent qualification from a recognized university with 03 years experience as Junior Assistant or equivalent in the Grade Pay/ Pay Matrix of Rs. 2400/- in the Central Govt./ State Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Undertakings.

ii) Knowledge of Accounting Software like Tally, Pay Roll Accounting, e-TDS.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Master’s degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% of the marks or equivalent Grade of B in the UGC seven point scale and a consistently good academic record. Qualifying in the National Level Test such as NET/ SLET/ SET conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC. Minimum 03 years of relevant experience of working in Institute/ University of State/ Centre Govt. organization.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.D. or M.S. in an appropriate branch of Medicine.

OR

Postgraduate Diploma in an appropriate branch of Medicine plus at least one year experience in a recognized hospital.

OR

MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act,1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Intermediate (10+2 with Science) or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the Nursing Council with 3 years course in General Nursing and Mid-wifery with at least 55% marks from a recognized Board/ Institute.

ii) Registered as A-grade Nurse with Nursing Council.

iii) At least 03 years of relevant experience in a hospital

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma) from a recognized University / Institute with at least 55% marks plus 02 years of relevant experience.

OR

Three years Diploma (after 10+2) in Pharmacy from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55% marks plus 03 years of relevant experience.

ii) Should be registered as a ‘Pharmacist’ under the Pharmacy Act,1948

Name of post : Executive Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. A Master’s Degree or equivalent in Engineering (Electrical/Civil Engineer) from a recognized university/Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

ii. At least 05 years relevant experience at the level of Assistant Engineer/Executive Engineer in the PB-3 and Grade Pay/ Pay Matrix of Rs. 5400/- from CPWD/PWD or similar organized services/ semi govt./ PSU/Statutory or autonomous organization/universities/reputed institutes/ organizations under central/state govt.

OR

i. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Engineering (Electrical/Civil Engineering) from a recognized University/Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

ii. At least 7 years experience in relevant field at the level of Assistant Executive Engineer in PB-3 and Grade Pay/Pay Matrix of Rs.5400/- from CPWD/PWD or similar organized services/semi govt./PSU/Statutory or autonomous organization/universities/reputed institutes/organizations

under central/state govt.

iii. Experience in handling construction and construction management related software, like computer-aided Design (CAD) etc.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. A Master’s Degree or equivalent in Engineering (Electrical/Civil Engineer) from a recognized university/Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

ii. At least 05 years relevant experience at the level of Assistant Engineer/Executive Engineer in the PB-3 and Grade Pay/ Pay Matrix of Rs. 5400/- from CPWD/PWD or similar organized services/ semi govt./PSU/Statutory or autonomous organization/universities/reputed institutes/ organizations under central/state govt.

OR

i. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Engineering (Electrical/Civil Engineering) from a recognized University/Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

ii. At least 7 years experience in relevant field at the level of Assistant Executive Engineer in PB-3 and Grade Pay/Pay Matrix of Rs.5400/- from CPWD/PWD or similar organized services/semi govt./PSU/Statutory or autonomous organization/universities/reputed institutes/organizations

under central/state govt.

iii. Experience in handling construction and construction management related software, like computer-aided Design (CAD) etc.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website www.cit.ac.in up to 25.06.2023 (till midnight)

Application Fees : An application fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rs. 500/- for SC, ST and PwD) is to be paid through online mode only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here