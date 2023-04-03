Assam Career : Apply for 17 vacancies in Office of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri

Applications are invited for 17 vacant administrative positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 17 vacant positions of Lot Mandal.

Name of post : Lot Mandal

No. of posts : 17

Educational Qualification :

i) The candidate must have passed HSLC examination or equivalent examination from any Central or State recognized Boards.

ii) The candidate must possess a valid 06 (Six) months RCCC training passed Certificate from Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre, Dakhingaon, Guwahati.

iii) The candidate must possess a minimum 06 (Six) months diploma/ certificate in computer proficiency from recognized institute.

iv) The candidate must have the knowledge of English and Assamese typing

Pay Scale : Rs.14,000/- to Rs.60,500/- per month and Grade Pay Rs 6200/- per month with other allowances as admissible under-the rules.

Age : Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by 03 years in case of candidates of OBC/MODC, 05 years in case of candidates of SC & ST and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in the Standard Form as published in the Assam Gazette in part-IX in a sealed envelope addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri district. Application should be sent by post or to be delivered by hand in the drop box kept for the purpose in the office the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri district, Ward No.1, Dhubri. Post applied for should be super scribed on the sealed envelope.

The intending candidates may also submit their applications through the e-mail id : dcdhubri.recruitment@gmail.com in pdf format.

Last date of submission of application is fixed on 25-04-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here