Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 14 vacant positions on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Executive (DEDE)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualifications: Any graduates preferable B.Sc in Agriculture or allied sectors/ B.E. or B.Tech in Agriculture/ food technology/ BBA with at least 3 years’ experience in agribusiness, food processing sector.

Working Experience: Experience in entrepreneurship and enterprise development, counseling for enterprises, conducting training & capacity building programmes and facilitating access to finance and business development, marketing of agri / food products will be an added advantage. Entrepreneurial mind- set, including ability to work independently, self- motivated, and propose

and implement new initiatives. Well conversant in use of internet, email, Word, Power Point, Excel is essential. Fluency in Assamese, English & Hindi. Motivated to travel frequently to meet the needs of the program and deliver impact effectively.

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 35 years of age as on 1st September 2023

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Coordinator (DEDC)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualifications: Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA/PGDBM) with specialization in agribusiness/entrepreneurship/rural management/marketing/ finance.

Working Experience: With five (5) years of demonstrated experience in promoting entrepreneurship, working in incubation program for handholding of enterprises or small business development programs.

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 40 years of age as on 1st September 2023

Name of post : Chief Financial Manager (CFM)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications:

a. A Chartered Accountant (CA)/with at least 5 (Five) years of post-qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts.

OR

b. MBA Finance from regular course (not correspondence course) from a reputed Institution and with at least 10 (Ten) years of post qualification experience in the field of finance and accounts

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 50 years of age as on 1st September 2023

Name of post : Seed Production Technical Manager

No. of posts : 9

Educational Qualifications: Bachelors in Agriculture from a recognized University/ institute.

Working Experience: Minimum two years of experience in seed production & related activities. Fresh candidates with Masters in Seed Science/ Plant Breeding & Genetics may also be considered for interview, in case sufficient candidates with experience as mentioned above are not available

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 35 years of age as on 1st September 2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 26th September 2023 to 29th September 2023 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM in Office of The Commissioner of Industries &

Commerce, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, Assam, Pincode: 781021 and Assam Seeds Corporation Limited, Agriculture Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

How to apply : Candidates may Walk-In accordingly along with the prescribed application form

and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here