Assam Career Apply for 13 vacancies in Bal Mandir Public School Rajapara

Applications are invited for 13 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Bal Mandir Public School Rajapara.
Bal Mandir Public School, Rajapara, a school run by Sainik School Goalpara, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Headmistress/ Headmaster, Teacher, Clerk and Aayah under contractual basis.
Name of post : Headmistress/ Headmaster cum School Administrator
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 6500/- per month
Qualification : Bachelor in any discipline with minimum 02 years experience in Primary School Management and Administration
Name of post : Teacher (For teaching Pre- Primary and Primary Classes)
No. of posts : 9
Salary : Rs. 5500/- per month
Qualification : B.A /NTT / D.EL.ED. Preference will be given to candidates with B.ED and computer diploma. Candidates should have minimum 1 year experience in field of teaching
Name of post : Clerk
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Negotiable
Qualification : HSLC passed with basic computer knowledge
Also Read : 7 best onion haircare products for getting lustrous tresses
Name of post : Teacher (For teaching Pre- Primary and Primary Classes)
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 4000/- per month
Qualification : Working experience in KG School
How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in prescribed format (as available in the website https://sainikschoolgoalpara.org/) along with relevant documents to Sainik School Goalpara, Post Office – Rajapara, Goalpara District, Assam, Pin Code: 783133 by March 10, 2023
Also Read : 5 favourite accessories of Gautam Adani’s wife Priti Adani
Candidates must also submit their applications along with relevant documents by email to bmpsssg1971@gmail.com by March 10, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Application Form : Click Here