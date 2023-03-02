Assam Career Apply for 13 vacancies in Bal Mandir Public School Rajapara

Applications are invited for 13 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Bal Mandir Public School Rajapara.

Bal Mandir Public School, Rajapara, a school run by Sainik School Goalpara, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Headmistress/ Headmaster, Teacher, Clerk and Aayah under contractual basis.

Name of post : Headmistress/ Headmaster cum School Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 6500/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor in any discipline with minimum 02 years experience in Primary School Management and Administration

Name of post : Teacher (For teaching Pre- Primary and Primary Classes)

No. of posts : 9

Salary : Rs. 5500/- per month

Qualification : B.A /NTT / D.EL.ED. Preference will be given to candidates with B.ED and computer diploma. Candidates should have minimum 1 year experience in field of teaching

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Negotiable

Qualification : HSLC passed with basic computer knowledge

Also Read : 7 best onion haircare products for getting lustrous tresses

Name of post : Teacher (For teaching Pre- Primary and Primary Classes)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 4000/- per month

Qualification : Working experience in KG School

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in prescribed format (as available in the website https://sainikschoolgoalpara.org/) along with relevant documents to Sainik School Goalpara, Post Office – Rajapara, Goalpara District, Assam, Pin Code: 783133 by March 10, 2023

Also Read : 5 favourite accessories of Gautam Adani’s wife Priti Adani

Candidates must also submit their applications along with relevant documents by email to bmpsssg1971@gmail.com by March 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here