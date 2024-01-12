Applications are invited for recruitment of 107 vacant positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 107 vacant positions or career of Associate-Project for various districts in North-East States under EDC Project on purely contract basis. Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The main aim of the Institute is altogether to provide training, research and consultancy activities in Small and Micro Enterprises (SME),with special focus besides too on entrepreneurship development. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) registered under the Societies Registration Act,1860 was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India. The Institute altogether began operating from April 1994 with the North East Council (NEC), Governments of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and SIDBI as its other stakeholders.

Name of post : Associate-Project

No. of posts : 107

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate Degree, preferably with 1-2 years of work Experiences in Social/Community Development/ Entrepreneurship Development Sector

Salary : Rs. 21000/- to Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Virtual & Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing virtual interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link https://forms.gle/gWrUADdRPUrGQfn87

The last date of application submission is on or before 21st January, 2024 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here