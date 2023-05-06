Assam Career : AMSCL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for five vacant administrative positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executives and Assistants on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive (Accounts / Internal Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

C.A. Inter / M.Com. / MBA (Finance) with minimum 3 years post qualification experience in handling financial matters in reputed organization.

C.A. / I.C.W.A. with minimum 1 year post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in reputed organization.

Computer proficiency-MS Office & Tally.

Knowledge of GFR, 2017 desirable.

Knowledge of TDS, TCS matters under Income Tax and GST.

Excellence in verbal & written communication skills are essential.

Salary : Rs. 42,350/- per month

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Accounts Executive (Accounts / Internal Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.Com with minimum of 2 years of work experience in relevant field.

Well versed with all the accounting procedures, book keeping practices, external and internal audits and other necessary accounting norms.

Knowledge of PFMS is desirable

Computer proficiency with high level of familiarity with commonly used packages like MS Word, Excel and Power Point and Tally.

Salary : Rs. 42,350/- per month

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Executive (Procurement-BME)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/Bio-Medical Engineering/Medical Electronics from Govt. recognized Institution/University with minimum 3 years of work experience in Government/ Semi Government/ NGO in health sector. OR

Diploma in Instrumentation/ Bio-Medical engineering/Medical Electronics from Govt. recognized Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of work experience in Government/Semi Government/ NGO in health sector.

Experience in Procurement through GeM and eTender desirable.

High proficiency in written and oral English.

Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Salary : Rs. 42,350/- per month

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : PA to Senior Official

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Retired Government Official who has worked as PA to Senior Official for minimum 2 years.

Graduate in any discipline.

High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent competency in preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars, etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt. organization.

Knowledge of e-Office / e-File System / government record keeping and maintenance is essential

Computer proficiency- MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and other related applications.

Salary : Rs. 42,350/- per month

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Administrative cum Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline with aggregate of 60% of Marks or above along with One Year Post

Graduate Diploma in Computer Application / DOEACC ‘O’ level or equivalent. OR

B.Sc. (IT) / BCA / BE or B. Tech. (Computer Science or IT).

Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant field is a must.

High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent computer typing skills mandatory, along with knowledge of preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars, etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt. organization.

Competency in Word, Excel & Power point is mandatory.

Knowledge of e-Office / e-File System / government record keeping and maintenance is desirable

Salary : Rs. 18,150/- per month

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions https://amscl.assam.gov.in/ up to May 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here