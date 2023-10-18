Assam Career AMSCL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager/ CFO (Finance & Audit), Manager (Procurement- Drugs) and Manager (Supply Chain Management) on contractual basis.

Name of post : General Manager/ CFO (Finance & Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,10,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. C.A. / I.C.W.A. / M.Com. / MBA (Finance) with minimum 12 years post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in a reputed organization.

OR

2. C.A. (Inter) / I.C.W.A. (Inter) with minimum 17 years post qualification work experience in handling financial matters in a reputed organization.

3. Knowledge of TDS, TCS and other statutory matters under Income Tax, GST and other statutes.

4. Knowledge of Accounting Standards and Corporate Laws.

5. Knowledge of GFR and APPR.

6. Exposure/experience in dealing with CAG Audit, Internal and Statutory Audit.

7. Excellence in verbal & written communication skills are essential.

8. Computer Computer proficiency-MS Office & Tally.

Age : Up to 65 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Manager (Supply Chain Management)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. B.E. or B. Tech (any steam) / B. Pharma / MBA or PGDM from Govt. recognized Institution /

University

2. Minimum 5 years of experience in Store Management / Warehousing / Transportation/ Distribution and Logistics in govt. / semi-govt. / PSU / Logistic Service Providers is essential

3. Knowledge of Supply Chain System.

4. Knowledge of good warehousing practices.

5. Should be ready to travel.

6. Candidate should be proficient in MS Office.

7. Excellence in verbal & written communication skills are essential

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Manager (Procurement-Drugs)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma.) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with

minimum 5 years of experience.

2. 3 years of experience in Procurement in Government or semi-Government organization is must.

3. Candidates with hands on experience in public procurement through GeM tendering / e-Tender

are preferred.

4. High proficiency in written and oral English with good communication skill.

5. Computer proficiency- Internet based applications, MS Office (word, excel, power point), and other related applications

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://amscl.assam.gov.in/ up to 29th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here