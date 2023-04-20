Assam Career : Ajmal Foundation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Ajmal Foundation.

Ajmal Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Ajmal Group of Institutions.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Economics, Mathematics, Botany

Qualification : Post Graduate in the concerned subject with UGC norms. NET / SET / PhD with experience preferrable

Also Read : 10 best and easy watermelon dishes to enjoy in summer

Name of post : PGT- English, Political Science, Economics, Education, History, Sociology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology

Qualification : Post Graduate in the concerned subject

Salary : Commensurate with qualification and experience

How to apply : Candidates may mail their resume with passport size photographs at careers@ajmalfoundation.org till 30th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home