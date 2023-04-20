Assam Career : Ajmal Foundation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Ajmal Foundation.
Ajmal Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Ajmal Group of Institutions.
Name of post : Assistant Professor- Economics, Mathematics, Botany
Qualification : Post Graduate in the concerned subject with UGC norms. NET / SET / PhD with experience preferrable
Name of post : PGT- English, Political Science, Economics, Education, History, Sociology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology
Qualification : Post Graduate in the concerned subject
Salary : Commensurate with qualification and experience
How to apply : Candidates may mail their resume with passport size photographs at careers@ajmalfoundation.org till 30th April 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
