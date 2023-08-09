Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of IT Specialist, Office Management Assistant, Project Support Engineer and Junior Engineer purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : IT Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Masters in Information Technology (IT), or related discipline

Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in management of IT Software.

Remuneration: The monthly fixed remuneration will be Rs. 1,00,000 per month or 30% hike on the

existing remuneration whichever is less.

Also Read : 10 places to visit in Guwahati to celebrate your wedding anniversary

Name of post : Office Management Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate/ Post Graduate (from a Govt. recognized University)

Experience : Advanced knowledge of Office Management, proficiency in MS Office Applications (like Word, Excel, Power Point, MS Project etc.) including email, along with minimum 4 (four) years of experience in any World Bank funded projects/ Externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India

funded projects.

Remuneration: Consolidated Remuneration will be in the range of Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per month or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less.

Name of post : Project Support Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Civil/ Mechanical Engineering Graduate from a recognized Institute

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience of Project Management and good knowledge in project

execution.

Remuneration: Consolidated Remuneration will be in the range of Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per

month, depending on qualification, experience, and competency of the candidate or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less.

Also Read : Why Nilachal Hills is among the best places to visit in Guwahati?

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Diploma in Civil/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute. Degree Civil/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute will be preferred.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience of Project Management and good knowledge in project execution in large scale transport or infrastructure projects in Government/Semi Government/ Autonomous bodies/Private companies of repute. Experience in World Bank/ Externally Aided Projects/ Govt. projects will be preferred.

Remuneration: Consolidated Remuneration will be in the range of Rs. 30,000 to Rs 45,000 per month. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 17th August 2023 and 19th August 2023 from 10 AM to 5:30 PM in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here