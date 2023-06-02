Assam Career : AIWTD Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Human Resource & Admin Manager and Social Development Specialist.

Name of post : Social Development Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters/ Post Graduate degree in Social Sciences relevant discipline e.g. Social work / Sociology / Anthropology.

Experience : Minimum ten (10) years’ experience in the field of social development including SIA, Land Acquisition, Resettlement, undertaking stakeholder consultation, conducting/facilitating socio-economic surveys, undertaking social impact assessments and preparation of Resettlement Action Plans, Indigenous Peoples Development Plans in accordance with World Bank’s requirements

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be Rs 1, 30,000/- or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the remuneration is negotiable

Age Limit : Not more than 50 Years as on the date of application

Name of post : Human Resource & Admin Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (min two years duration) in Human Resource (HR) Management/ HR Development from any Govt. recognized University/Institutions. Related Trainings in the field of capacity building of institutions, training need assessment, and

conducting trainings will be preferred.

Experience : Minimum 10 years of work experience in Human resource management in a senior position in a reputed public/private sector agency.

Remuneration : The monthly fixed remuneration will be Rs. 1.00,000/- per month or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less

Age Limit : Not more than 50 Years as on the date of application

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th June 2023 in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the prescribed application form available on the AIWTDS website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here