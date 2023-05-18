Assam Career : AIWTD Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of General Manager in Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited

[AIWCL].

Name of post : General Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : General Manager should be a qualified Graduate, preferably with an engineering degree and post-graduation in Management or Master Mariner or Inland-Waterways related qualification.

Experience : Completed 20 years of service in any department of Marine or Inland waterways on the operations side. Having experience in commercial and marketing with experience in public relations is desirable

Age : Not more than 50 years as on the date of Application.

Remuneration : General Manager shall be remunerated as per norms of AIWCL, as approved by Board of Directors of AIWCL. However, General Manager shall be paid a maximum consolidated remuneration of Rs. 2,50,000/- [Rupees Two Lac Fifty Thousand only] per month.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification and experience may apply in English language through “Online Application” available in the website https://www.aiwtdsociety.in/ on or before 5.00 PM of 5th June, 2023.

Soft copy of the Application form along with relevant testimonials should also be emailed to dir.iwtds-as@gov.in.

Hard copies of the application form along with relevant testimonials should also be sent to the Office of the State Project Director, AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water

Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007, Assam

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here