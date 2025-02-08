Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIWTD Society Guwahati Assam.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Environmental Specialist. The Government of Assam (GoA) has taken up a Project titled ‘Assam Inland Water Transport Project’ to transform the quality of inland water transport services and integrate high quality passenger and vehicle ferry services into Assam’s wider transport network through financing from World Bank. A society in the name and style of ‘Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society ‘ has been formed by the GoA under Transport Department to implement the Project. The Project will not only help in promoting the use of Inland Water Transport as eco-friendly, economic and convenient mode of transport but will also result in regional & economic development of Assam and nearby states as well as in providing better connectivity and access to the hinterland where the ‘ infrastructure’ is quite rudimentary.

Name of post : Environmental Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master/ Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Planning/ Environmental Engineering / Environmental Sciences or relevant disciplines.

Experience:

Minimum 8 years of experience in conducting EIA, environment modelling and also preparing Environment Management plans Strong understanding and past experience of implementing World Bank Environmental Safeguard policies and ESHS guidelines Field experience in assessing project site issues, vulnerabilities/ risks, as well as supervising/ inspecting/ monitoring projects during implementation to mitigate and monitor environmental impacts Experience of working as environmental official/ expert for major Infrastructure projects preferably in the IWT sector Proficiency in use of Computers to manage data base and generation of reports, with overall good communication skills (in English and also Hindi). Knowledge of Assamese language is also preferable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th February 2025 from 11 AM to 1 PM. The venue is in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam. Time of Registration is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support

of age, qualification, and also experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates must also carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the prescribed application form available on the AIWTDS website.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2