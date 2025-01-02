Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIIDC Guwahati Assam.

Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Coproration (AIIDC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS & Networking Consultant in the Technical Support Unit at Assam Secretariat, Dispur under PM Gati Shakti.

Name of post : GIS & Networking Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Geography/ Geology/Mathematics/ Geo-informatics/ Physics/ Computer Science along with Certificate/ Diploma in GIS & Remote sensing or Certificates/ Diploma in Geo-Informatics.

Or,

ii) B. Tech/M. Tech/ MSc. in GIS & remote sensing/ Geo-informatics

Or,

iii) MCA/MA/MSC in Geography/ Geology/ Mathematics/Environmental Science along with Geo-Informatics as one of the subject or in lieu of that a Certificate/ Diploma in GIS & Remote sensing or Certificates/ Diploma in Geo-Informatics.

Desirable Qualification :

Strong proficiency in GIS software. Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g. Shapefiles, GeoJSON, KML, KMZ etc.) and Geo Co-ordinate system. Proficiency in MS word, MS Excel, MS Power Point, Google Docs/ spreadsheets etc. Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data. Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Experience :

The candidate must have networking skill and domain knowledge on GIS Preference will be given to candidates who have worked in similar line either in the centre or in one of the pioneer states. Candidates with relevant work experience will get preference Recorders Certificate Class Course (RCCC) trained candidates with command over GIS will get preference

Age :

Candidates should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 38 years as on the last day of the preceding month of publishing of the Advertisement.

Age Relaxation:

By 5 years for SC/ST i.e. upto 43 years. By 3 years for OBC/MOBC i.e. upto 41 years. By 10 years for persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) irrespective of ST/SC/OBC and Open Category; Persons with Benchmark Disability of 40% & above(PwBD)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Managing Director

Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC), Industrial Estate, Bamunimaidam, Bye-Lane 3, Guwahati-21, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is up to 5:00 PM on or before 22/01/2025

The candidates should send the following documents-

Duly filled up Application Form. Photo Identity Card & address proof. Document in support of Category as mentioned in Age Criteria (ST/SC/OBC/ PWBD). Document in support of Age. Educational Qualification certificates (Marksheets & Pass Certificates) from HSLC onwards. Work experience Certificates. Any other document in support of information provided by the applicant. Self-attested photocopies of above documents are to be submitted. The candidate should be free from any vigilance/ criminal cases. In this regard, an undertaking by the candidate regarding no criminal case against him/her is to be submitted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here