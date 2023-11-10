Applications are invited for recruitment of various executive positions or career in AIESL Assam.

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executives in Finance, Marketing, HR and Material Management Department. AIESL is a fully owned subsidiary of AI Asset Holding Company limited and is a Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India. AIESL is the largest MRO in the aviation industry of India.

Name of posts :

Executive-Marketing

Junior Executive-Marketing

Executive-HR

Executive- IR

Officer-HR

Executive-MM

Dy. Manager-MM

Officer-MM

Executive Finance- Sr. Level /Executive Finance- Level II

Executive- Finance

Junior Executive- Finance

Assistant Manager-Finance

No. of posts :

Executive-Marketing : 1

Junior Executive-Marketing : 2

Executive-HR : 4

Executive- IR : 2

Officer-HR : 8

Executive-MM : 2

Dy. Manager-MM : 8

Officer-MM : 4

Executive Finance- Sr. Level /Executive Finance- Level II : 5

Executive- Finance : 4

Junior Executive- Finance : 7

Assistant Manager-Finance : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of AIESL

Also Read : Nita Ambani meets Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu during inauguration of Reliance Retail’s first Swadesh store

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to Chief Human Resource Officer, AI Engineering Services Limited, 2nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi – 110 003.

The last date of receipt of application is 17:00 hours on 28th November, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here