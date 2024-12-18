Applications are invited for recruitment of 28 vacant positions or career in AHIDMS Assam.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managers, Specialists and Executives under Medical Education & Research Department (MERD), Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : IPA Manager – Medical College & Hospitals and District HQs and Hospitals

No. of posts : 25

Essential qualification: Masters of Hospital Administration or Masters of Health Management,

or MBA in Hospital Management or MBA in Health Management or equivalent. Candidates with BDS along with / addition to other qualification listed Hospital administration/ management would have advantage.

Other desirable qualification: The candidate must have good communication skills both written

and verbal in local language, English and computer literacy. Knowledge of government regulation

and policies is desirable.

Experience: New graduates and or entry-level applicants are encouraged to apply for the position.

Experienced candidates will be desirable

Name of post : State Internal Performance Agreement & Quality Improvement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Applicants must possess at least a Graduate degree in MBBS or Dental/ Masters in

Hospital Administration or Public Health from any Govt. recognized university/ institution.

Experience:

At least five years’ experience in Health Care Quality system like NQAS/NABH with valid certification as internal assessor. Experience of undertaking quality assessment of minimum of 5 facilities Experience of identifying gaps and providing handholding support to the facility, District and state level Experience of 3 years’ in developing and implementing monitoring systems for quality improvement in hospitals or at State level public health program with key role to improve quality of health services and policy development process.

Name of post : Administrative Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institute.

II. Must be computer literate and should have knowledge in MS-Office, Excel Internet, email, etc.

III. Minimum 10 years of relevant post qualification experience out of which at least 5 years should be at the State Level. Preference will be given to an experienced person with at least 3 years’ experience in Externally Aided projects.

IV. Fluency in Assamese, Hindi and English.

V. Age of the Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st April, 2024.

VI. Experience in the Health Sector is desirable.

VII. Must have extensive experience in organizing meetings at different levels

Name of post : State Communication Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Applicants must possess a Post-Graduate degree in Mass Communication and Journalism/ a Post-Graduate degree in Social Science from any Govt. recognized university/ institution.

Experience:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience of working in public health communication or community interventions out of which at least 5 years should be at a state level office. Experience of design, developing and implementing innovative large scale communication programs, creative communication campaigns, Audio-Visual Films, Social Media Messages.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 30th December 2024 to 4th January 2025

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of

self-attested copies of the same, for the interview/test along with the filled in application form

for the individual positions provided in the website https://ahidms.assam.gov.in. The Originals

of certificates/documents will be returned after corroboration with the self-attested copies of

the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here