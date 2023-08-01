Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC).

Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Superintendent on deputation/contractual basis.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000 – 87000/-, GP: Rs. 10300/-

Also Read : Friendship Day 2023 : Types of friends that we all have in life

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor degree from a recognized University

(b) Minimum 7 years experience in Personnel and Administration department.

(c) Experience in Regulatory department is desirable.

(d) Experience in Secretariat, Govt. of Assam, preferably in Finance or Personal is desirable

Also Read : 10 beautiful wishes to send your friends on Friendship Day

Age: Below 62 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format as given in Annexure-II, duly completed and signed, along with attested photocopy of all relevant documents in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, etc. to the Secretary, Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, ASEB Campus, Six Mile, Guwahati – 781022 within 30th August, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here