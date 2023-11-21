Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in ADBU Assam.

Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor. Don Bosco University is a project of the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) executed by Don Bosco Society, Azara, Guwahati. Presently, Salesians are working in 132 countries catering to over nine million young people worldwide; Salesians have been recognized by Government of India as the single largest provider of technical education in India, second only to the Government. More than 100 Salesian technical schools and 25 colleges have been established in India. Scores of non-formal training centers, agricultural training centers, relief and rehabilitation centers, literacy centers and shelters for street children in India are managed by the salesians of Don Bosco.

Name of post : Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor

Disciplines :

Civil Engineering

Electronics & Communication Engineering

Mass Communication

Education

Economics

Hospitality & Hotel Administration: Preferred Specialization is Food & Beverage

Eligibility Criteria : Applicants should have excellent academic and research record. Eligibility criteria is as per UGC and AICTE norms.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

The last date for the receipt of online applications is 1st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here