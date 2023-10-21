Assam Career ACCMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS).

Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Driver cum Peon) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Driver cum Peon)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Candidate should have passed min. 10th standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized board.

2. Candidate should have min. five years of post-qualification working experience, of which at least 2 years of experience should be as Peon and Driver.

3. Candidate should have fluency in local language (Assamese).

4. Candidate should have valid driving license (LMV) and two years experience of driving

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit application as per the prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents to the following address- The Chief Executive Officer, Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS), Aranya Bhawan, 3rd Floor, O/o the PCCF & HoFF, Assam, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037

Last date of receipt of application is 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here